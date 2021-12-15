Highland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 340,610 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 9,148 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 5.8% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $96,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,824,958 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,868,081,000 after buying an additional 2,249,303 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $52,123,577,000 after buying an additional 13,584,306 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,314,811,000 after buying an additional 3,090,751 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 92,898,047 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,166,309,000 after buying an additional 2,669,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT stock opened at $328.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $211.94 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price target (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.85.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.