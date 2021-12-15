Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Short Interest Up 169.2% in November

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 169.2% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 35.0 days.

Shares of HKMPF stock opened at $28.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $37.70.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hikma Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

