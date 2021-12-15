Hills Bank & Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 2,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.40.

LMT stock opened at $345.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $345.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.44. The company has a market capitalization of $95.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 51.68%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

