Hills Bank & Trust Co Buys 408 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 0.9% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 57,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

PEP opened at $169.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $234.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $171.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.24 and its 200-day moving average is $156.07.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

