Hills Bank & Trust Co Buys 792 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,273 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 267.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 627.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the third quarter worth about $50,000. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,355,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $572,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,509 shares of company stock worth $7,747,020. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. Barclays raised Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.38.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $68.14 on Wednesday. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.96. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Masco’s payout ratio is 51.37%.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

