Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $974,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Hills Bank & Trust Co reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,967 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $541,277,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 816.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,757,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $386,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,592 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 12.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,893,928,000 after purchasing an additional 937,191 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 877.6% in the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 645,159 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $141,890,000 after acquiring an additional 579,168 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $91,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.20.

Union Pacific stock opened at $244.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $236.58 and a 200-day moving average of $223.90. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $193.14 and a 1 year high of $249.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $157.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.82%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

