Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 2,837 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Hills Bank & Trust Co cut its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,080 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Xilinx by 83.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Xilinx during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Xilinx by 78.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Xilinx during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Xilinx by 48.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 504 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $209.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.90. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.84 and a fifty-two week high of $239.79. The company has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is currently 46.11%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XLNX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Xilinx from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.27.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

