Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 3,000 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Hills Bank & Trust Co trimmed its stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 1,577.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 280.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 123.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 81,492.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,594 shares in the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Express stock opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.50. Heartland Express, Inc. has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $20.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average of $16.91.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.41 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 12.46%. Heartland Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Heartland Express announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, August 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase 3,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HTLD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Heartland Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

