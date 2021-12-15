Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CEO Andrew Dudum Purchases 81,100 Shares

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CEO Andrew Dudum purchased 81,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $480,923.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

HIMS stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.81. 41,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,220,205. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $25.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of -10.85.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 35.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $74.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 6.6% in the third quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 30,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 45.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 23.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 25.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

