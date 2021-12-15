HM Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

HM Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,280 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 0.9% of HM Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 43.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.84.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $174.33 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

