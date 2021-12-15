Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.52

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.52 and last traded at $7.52, with a volume of 20244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 4.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.11.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Analysts predict that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Rick Rexing sold 3,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 555,775 shares of company stock worth $4,647,684.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Honest in the second quarter worth approximately $114,788,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Honest in the second quarter worth approximately $8,074,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Honest in the second quarter worth approximately $44,249,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honest in the second quarter worth approximately $2,671,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Honest in the second quarter worth approximately $860,000. Institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

About Honest (NASDAQ:HNST)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

