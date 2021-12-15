Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.23

Shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.23 and last traded at $21.19, with a volume of 3513 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.82.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.44. The firm has a market cap of $923.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.22.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $62.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, EVP Kathie A. Deruiter sold 4,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $97,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,052,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,772,000 after purchasing an additional 29,340 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,047,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 1.6% during the second quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,630,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 2.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,324,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,070,000 after purchasing an additional 31,750 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,292,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,537,000 after acquiring an additional 43,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

