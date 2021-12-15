Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TWNK. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.20.

NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $18.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average of $16.92. Hostess Brands has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.69.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Hostess Brands by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

