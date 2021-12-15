Huazhu Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 6,010 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,784% compared to the typical volume of 319 put options.

HTHT opened at $35.23 on Wednesday. Huazhu Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.34 and a 200-day moving average of $48.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 110.09 and a beta of 1.51.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 5.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huazhu Group will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HTHT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Huazhu Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Huazhu Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 205.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

