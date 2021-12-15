Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.

Hudson Pacific Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 769.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Hudson Pacific Properties to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.4%.

NYSE HPP opened at $24.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -408.93, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.35 and a 200-day moving average of $27.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $227.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.55 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HPP shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

