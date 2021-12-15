Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €60.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) received a €60.00 ($67.42) price target from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($75.28) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($71.91) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($75.28) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($76.40) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($39.33) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €60.44 ($67.91).

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at €53.98 ($60.65) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €54.12 and a 200 day moving average of €50.73. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €25.30 ($28.43) and a 12 month high of €59.98 ($67.39). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

