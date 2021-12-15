Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by First American Bank

First American Bank reduced its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,412 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 62.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth $45,000. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.07. 143,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,529,663. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.15. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.80%.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Pohle sold 4,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $79,810.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,544 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $59,184.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 343,529 shares of company stock worth $5,503,706. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.