Huntington National Bank Buys 10,997 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 783,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,997 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for approximately 0.9% of Huntington National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $88,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 908.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 222,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,013,000 after acquiring an additional 200,161 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 439,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,497,000 after acquiring an additional 205,240 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 29,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 447,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,356,000 after purchasing an additional 20,564 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 366,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,959,000 after purchasing an additional 67,183 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $845,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $1,075,503.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 136,881 shares of company stock valued at $15,812,388. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.25.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.81. 31,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,455,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.95. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $123.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

