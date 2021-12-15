Huntington National Bank Buys 1,478 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 213,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $24,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Level Four Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 30,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $118.48. 6,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,265. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.01. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $92.95 and a 1 year high of $124.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.837 dividend. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

