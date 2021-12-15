Huntington National Bank Grows Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 241,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $55,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 12.9% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 5.8% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.1% during the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.94.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $18.28 on Wednesday, reaching $267.66. 245,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,361,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $158.05 and a fifty-two week high of $275.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $250.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 51.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

