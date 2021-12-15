Huntington National Bank Has $132.93 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 1.3% of Huntington National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Huntington National Bank owned 0.21% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $132,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000.

IJH stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $270.70. 26,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,764. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $223.21 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $277.74.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

