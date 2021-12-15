Huntington National Bank Has $34.12 Million Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,833 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Humana were worth $34,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 148.1% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 5.8% during the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 45.3% during the third quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 1,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 12.2% during the third quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 20,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

HUM stock traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $458.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,210. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $441.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $430.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.22 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The stock has a market cap of $58.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Humana from $513.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Humana from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $501.76.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.