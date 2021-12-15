Huntington National Bank Has $34.12 Million Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,833 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Humana were worth $34,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 148.1% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 5.8% during the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 45.3% during the third quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 1,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 12.2% during the third quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 20,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $458.90. 5,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,210. The stock has a market cap of $58.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $370.22 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $441.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $430.76.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Humana from $427.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Humana from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $501.76.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

