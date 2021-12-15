Huntington National Bank Has $46.46 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,213 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $46,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 5.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 54.2% during the third quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 28.4% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 18.7% during the third quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1.4% during the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 5,878 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $275.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.70.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing stock traded down $4.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.05. 141,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,322,282. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $188.00 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.48. The company has a market cap of $112.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

