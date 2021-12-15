Huntington National Bank Has $82.21 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 566,074 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,303 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $82,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $615,556,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $553,035,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2,853.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,324,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $192,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,966 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 32.2% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,316,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $530,190,000 after purchasing an additional 806,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 33.4% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 3,193,614 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $493,381,000 after purchasing an additional 798,909 shares in the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.47.

In other news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $2,222,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $1,824,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.77. 65,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,373,255. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.44 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

