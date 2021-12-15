Huntington National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,213 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $46,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,607,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,207,107,000 after acquiring an additional 186,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Boeing by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,468,309,000 after acquiring an additional 87,444 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,948,368,000 after buying an additional 1,111,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,628 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,949,919,000 after buying an additional 178,303 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,334,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $798,824,000 after buying an additional 122,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

BA stock traded down $4.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.05. 141,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,322,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.28 billion, a PE ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $188.00 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.37 and a 200-day moving average of $223.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BA. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $275.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.70.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

