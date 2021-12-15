Huntington National Bank Purchases 86,285 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,285 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $29,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

IWB stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.18. 2,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,518. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $205.71 and a 1 year high of $265.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $257.36 and a 200-day moving average of $249.99.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.