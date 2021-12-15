Huntington National Bank Raises Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 382,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,766 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $62,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COF. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 36.1% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 39.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 69.5% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 16,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 29.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 593,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,773,000 after purchasing an additional 133,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.46.

In related news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded down $2.29 on Wednesday, hitting $145.63. 32,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,072,407. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $89.72 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The company has a market cap of $61.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.66.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

