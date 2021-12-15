Hydra (HYDRA) Trading 13.6% Lower Over Last Week

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 14th. In the last seven days, Hydra has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. Hydra has a market capitalization of $37.03 million and approximately $366,276.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydra coin can now be purchased for $9.60 or 0.00019887 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hydra alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00054587 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,827.95 or 0.07932212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00076440 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,280.77 or 1.00046539 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00052602 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002615 BTC.

About Hydra

Hydra’s total supply is 16,786,518 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hydra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.