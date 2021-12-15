HyperCash Achieves Market Cap of $19.60 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $19.60 million and approximately $4.54 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HyperCash has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. One HyperCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000910 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,376.78 or 0.99170346 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00045044 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.53 or 0.00266954 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $183.44 or 0.00383986 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009934 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.25 or 0.00132401 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008137 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003661 BTC.

HyperCash (HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

