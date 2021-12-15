Hyve Achieves Market Cap of $7.37 Million (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. Hyve has a total market capitalization of $7.37 million and approximately $342,512.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hyve has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Hyve coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000607 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00053021 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,735.18 or 0.07880802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00076596 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,359.74 or 0.99923522 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00051664 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Hyve Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official website is hyve.works . Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve

Hyve Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

