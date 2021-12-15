i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) will report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. i3 Verticals posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $67.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.41 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on IIIV shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $24.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.72.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Daily bought 53,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.68 per share, for a total transaction of $996,951.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Frederick Stanford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIIV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the first quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals in the second quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 177.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 111.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 21.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIIV stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.73. 241,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,736. The company has a market capitalization of $701.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.43. i3 Verticals has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $35.99.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.

