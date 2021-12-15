Iberdrola (BME:IBE) PT Set at €11.20 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) has been given a €11.20 ($12.58) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IBE. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.50 ($12.92) target price on Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays set a €14.20 ($15.96) price target on Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.30 ($12.70) price target on Iberdrola in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.24) price target on Iberdrola in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €13.00 ($14.61) price target on Iberdrola in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €11.93 ($13.40).

Iberdrola has a 1-year low of €5.87 ($6.60) and a 1-year high of €7.30 ($8.20).

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.