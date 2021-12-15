Iconic Token Market Capitalization Tops $2.78 Million (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. In the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. Iconic Token has a market cap of $2.78 million and approximately $8,430.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iconic Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000570 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00056319 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,019.29 or 0.08189120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00078313 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,062.49 or 0.99962597 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00053463 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,925,573 coins. The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

