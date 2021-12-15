Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Identiv’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Identiv posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 180%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Identiv will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Identiv.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.75 million. Identiv had a net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on INVE. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Identiv from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of Identiv stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.26. The company had a trading volume of 124,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.53 million, a PE ratio of 581.50 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.54. Identiv has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $25.25.

In related news, Director James E. Ousley sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $104,711.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $467,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 174,526 shares of company stock worth $3,551,204. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Identiv by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Identiv by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. 57.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

