II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

IIVI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of II-VI from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays cut shares of II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, II-VI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.21.

IIVI opened at $64.86 on Wednesday. II-VI has a 12 month low of $54.35 and a 12 month high of $100.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. II-VI had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $795.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. II-VI’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Corasanti sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $558,231.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIVI. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in II-VI by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,382,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 12.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in II-VI by 32.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of II-VI by 107.8% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after buying an additional 86,136 shares during the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

