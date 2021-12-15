Ilika (LON:IKA) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ilika (LON:IKA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 260 ($3.44) target price on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital decreased their price target on shares of Ilika from GBX 320 ($4.23) to GBX 245 ($3.24) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

IKA stock opened at GBX 156 ($2.06) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 7.32. Ilika has a 52-week low of GBX 96 ($1.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 285 ($3.77). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 139.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 152.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £244.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.40.

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid state batteries primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities/building, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.

