Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) will announce $1.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Illumina’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. Illumina posted sales of $953.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Illumina will report full year sales of $4.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.43 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $4.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ILMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $429.75.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $5.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $391.74. 1,297,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,689. Illumina has a one year low of $341.03 and a one year high of $555.77. The company has a market capitalization of $61.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $391.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $438.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total transaction of $1,197,348.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total transaction of $41,804.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,307 shares of company stock worth $5,899,690. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

