ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.82

Shares of ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.82 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 5.10 ($0.07). ImmuPharma shares last traded at GBX 5.70 ($0.08), with a volume of 201,987 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7.80. The stock has a market cap of £13.89 million and a P/E ratio of -1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.36, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.68.

ImmuPharma Company Profile (LON:IMM)

ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity, metabolism, anti-infectives, and cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

