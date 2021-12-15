Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)’s stock price rose 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $85.63 and last traded at $85.28. Approximately 1,486 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 276,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.91.

PI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Impinj from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Impinj in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.37 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.86.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $45.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.13 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 1,000,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $78,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 722 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $40,179.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,059,334 shares of company stock valued at $82,819,355. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Impinj in the second quarter worth $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Impinj in the second quarter worth $52,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Impinj by 33.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Impinj in the third quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Impinj by 46.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

