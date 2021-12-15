Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Trading Up 4.1%

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)’s stock price was up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $85.63 and last traded at $85.28. Approximately 1,486 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 276,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.91.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PI shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Impinj in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -41.37 and a beta of 2.32.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $45.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $78,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $790,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,059,334 shares of company stock worth $82,819,355. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Impinj in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

