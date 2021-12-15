Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.08% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. Its subsidiary banks principally serve rural and suburban communities located across Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. The Banks emphasize service and convenience as a principal means of competing in the delivery of financial services. “

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $22.71. 199,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,074. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $24.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $483.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Independent Bank had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $53.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBCP. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 1,603.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Independent Bank by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 97,642.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

