Independent Investors Inc. Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Independent Investors Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.0% of Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.21. 207,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,274,836. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $254.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.90.

In related news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

