Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.95.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INFI shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of INFI stock opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $5.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average is $2.90. The company has a market cap of $216.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.96.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 172.12% and a negative net margin of 2,398.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.