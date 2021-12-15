Ingalls & Snyder LLC Raises Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 10.1% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its stake in Zoetis by 2.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 63,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 18.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth boosted its stake in Zoetis by 2.1% in the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zoetis news, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total value of $972,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $873,047.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,976,947. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $228.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.24. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $233.03. The stock has a market cap of $107.91 billion, a PE ratio of 54.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.66.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.30.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

