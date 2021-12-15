Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 255 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UHAL. FMR LLC grew its position in AMERCO by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in AMERCO by 15.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 603 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 9.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 1,237.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 12.6% in the second quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,176,000 after acquiring an additional 12,743 shares in the last quarter. 35.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AMERCO news, Director John P. Brogan sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.20, for a total transaction of $176,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $710.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.89. AMERCO has a 52-week low of $420.72 and a 52-week high of $769.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $724.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $650.74.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $20.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.48 by $5.42. AMERCO had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $13.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AMERCO will post 60.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

