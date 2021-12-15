Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 847 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International stock opened at $206.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $194.55 and a one year high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.11 and its 200 day moving average is $221.80.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.39%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.25.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

