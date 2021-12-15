Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) vs. Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Head-To-Head Survey

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) and Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Ingersoll Rand has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zurn Water Solutions has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ingersoll Rand and Zurn Water Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ingersoll Rand 7.68% 7.11% 4.09% Zurn Water Solutions 10.48% 15.67% 6.87%

Dividends

Ingersoll Rand pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Zurn Water Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Ingersoll Rand pays out 8.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Zurn Water Solutions pays out 6.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Zurn Water Solutions is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.6% of Ingersoll Rand shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.2% of Zurn Water Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Ingersoll Rand shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Zurn Water Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ingersoll Rand and Zurn Water Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ingersoll Rand 0 2 9 0 2.82 Zurn Water Solutions 0 1 2 0 2.67

Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus target price of $65.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.91%. Zurn Water Solutions has a consensus target price of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.30%. Given Zurn Water Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zurn Water Solutions is more favorable than Ingersoll Rand.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ingersoll Rand and Zurn Water Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ingersoll Rand $4.91 billion 4.82 -$33.30 million $1.00 58.08 Zurn Water Solutions $2.07 billion 2.10 $48.50 million $1.80 19.93

Zurn Water Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ingersoll Rand. Zurn Water Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ingersoll Rand, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Zurn Water Solutions beats Ingersoll Rand on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc. provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of compression and vacuum equipment as well as fluid transfer equipment, loading systems, power tools and lifting equipment. The Precision and Science Technologies segment involves in designing, manufacturing and marketing a range of positive displacement pumps, fluid management equipment and aftermarket parts for medical, laboratory, industrial manufacturing, water and wastewater, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, agriculture and other markets. The High Pressure Solutions segment includes designing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse range of positive displacement pumps, integrated systems and associated aftermarket parts, consumables and services. The Specialty Vehicle Technologi

Zurn Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems. The Process & Motion Control portfolio includes motion control products, shaft management products, aerospace components and related value-added services. Its Process & Motion Control brands include Rexnord, Rex, Euroflex, Falk, FlatTop, Link-Belt, Thomas and Tollok. The Water Management platform designs, procures and markets products that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control and conservation. The Water Management product portfolio includes professional grade water control and safety, water distribution and drainage, finish plumbing and site works products. Its products are marketed and sold under various brand names, including Zurn, Wilkins and VAG.The company was founded by Christopher W. Levalley, F. W. Sivyer and W. A. Draves in 1891 and is headquartered in Milwaukee

