Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $86.35

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $86.35 and last traded at $86.35, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.72.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.96. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.15%.

In related news, CEO James W. Lanning sold 9,936 shares of Ingles Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $769,841.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 32.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after purchasing an additional 26,284 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,672,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 24.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 897,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,299,000 after purchasing an additional 178,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the second quarter worth $2,036,000. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

