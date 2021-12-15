Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INGR. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,139,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ingredion by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,154,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,322,000 after acquiring an additional 243,890 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ingredion by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,002,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,729,000 after acquiring an additional 177,735 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in Ingredion by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 356,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,249,000 after acquiring an additional 170,478 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ingredion by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 549,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,708,000 after acquiring an additional 86,120 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays began coverage on Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

NYSE INGR opened at $95.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 0.83. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $73.82 and a twelve month high of $101.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.61 and a 200 day moving average of $92.03.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 107.88%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

